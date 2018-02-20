The Jaguars exercised Shatley's team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Shatley has started four games each of the past two seasons, including a three-game stint at center in 2017 when Brandon Linder was sidelined with an illness. He logged 384 snaps last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories