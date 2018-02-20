Jaguars' Tyler Shatley: Team exercises 2018 option
The Jaguars exercised Shatley's team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Shatley has started four games each of the past two seasons, including a three-game stint at center in 2017 when Brandon Linder was sidelined with an illness. He logged 384 snaps last season.
