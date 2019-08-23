Jaguars' Tyre Brady: Catches one pass
Brady (undisclosed) caught one of three targets for eight yards in Thursday's preseason game versus the Dolphins.
Brady wasn't expected to play due to the undisclosed injury, but he's apparently healthy as he was on the field for 21 offensive snaps. The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact this preseason, with Thursday's reception being his lone catch.
