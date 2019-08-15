Brady (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Eagles, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Brady's injury is unclear in both nature and severity. In his senior season at Marshall, Brady caught 71 passes for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns, but went undrafted and eventually signed with the Jaguars in late April.

More News
Our Latest Stories