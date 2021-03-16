Alualu agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alualu moves back to the Jaguars team that drafted him in the first round back in 2010. He spent the past four seasons with the Steelers after opening his career with six years in Jacksonville. The defensive lineman had 38 tackles and two sacks last year in Pittsburgh.
