Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (undisclosed) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Campbell was limited to individual drills over the last two weeks of training camp due to an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers. The 2021 second-rounder appears to be past the issue and should play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Panthers, when he's expected to start alongside Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis at corner.
