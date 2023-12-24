Campbell (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The starting left cornerback missed the Jaguars' last two games but was able to practice on a limited basis this week. Campbell has 40 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in eight games this season.
