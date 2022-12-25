Campbell recorded seven tackles and two passes defensed in Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets.
Campbell tied his previous season high with seven stops in the Week 16 victory over New York, while he was also one of the three Jacksonville defensive players to never leave the field Thursday. The second-year pro should continue operating in his usual every-down role when the Jaguars head to Houston on New Years Day.
