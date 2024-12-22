Campbell (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Shortly after leaving the game with a shoulder injury, Campbell is now back in. The starting cornerback's status will continue to be monitored, but he appears ready to finish out the matchup as of now.
