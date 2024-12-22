Campbell (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Shortly after leaving the game with a shoulder injury, Campbell is now back in. The starting cornerback's status will continue to be monitored, but he appears to be ready to finish out the matchup as of now.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable to return vs. Raiders•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Six solo tackles in loss•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Good to go•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Sits out practice•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable to return Sunday•