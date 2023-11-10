Campbell (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The third-year cornerback recorded a limited practice session Friday, and he's got a chance to return to the field this Sunday after missing Jacksonville's last two games. If Campbell is forced to miss even more time this weekend, Tre Herndon is expected to have an increased role in the Jaguars' secondary.
