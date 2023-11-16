Campbell (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.

Campbell was tabbed as day-to-day by Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson after the cornerback aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to San Francisco. The 23-year-old now opens Week 11 prep as a non-participant, so it appears like he could be in jeopardy of missing his third game of the season due to this issue. Campbell has logged 34 tackles, four passes defended and a pick during seven games this season.