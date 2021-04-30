The Jaguars selected Campbell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

The Jaguars addressed the offense with their first two picks before adding a defender with the first pick of the second round. Campbell is a rangy corner at 6-foot-1 who brings 4.36 speed in the 40-yard dash. He had just one interception in his three-year career at Georgia, but that does not mean Campbell is raw in terms of his coverage skills. Campbell joins a cornerback room that has 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson and priority free agent signing Shaquill Griffin.