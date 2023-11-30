Campbell (hamstring) was a limited participant during practice Thursday.
Campbell has played once since Week 6 while trying to manage a hamstring injury, which has left him limited in practice to start Week 13 prep. With the Jaguars not playing until Monday when they host the Bengals, he'll have an extra day to get healthy and suit up for the first time since Week 10.
