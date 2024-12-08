Campbell (thigh) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.
Campbell finished the week with back-to-back limited practices due to a thigh injury sustained in Week 13. Barring any setbacks, he looks to be in line for his usual workload at outside cornerback in Tennessee.
