Campbell totaled 61 tackles (42 solo), five passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in 11 games during the 2023 regular season.
Campbell missed nearly a third of the season due to hamstring and quadricep injuries, though he still came close to eclipsing the 70-tackle mark for the third straight campaign. The 2021 second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and should have a significant role for Jacksonville's secondary again in 2024.
