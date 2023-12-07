Campbell (quadriceps) was a limited participant at the Jaguars' practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Campbell left Monday's contest with the Bengals a little worse for wear, suffering a quadriceps injury, but his ability to practice Wednesday is a positive sign for his chances to play Sunday against the Browns. The cornerback will have two more chances to increase his workload at practice before the end of the week.