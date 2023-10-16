Campbell (hamstring) did not participate in Jacksonville's walkthrough Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, coach Doug Pederson suggested earlier in the day that Campbell was unlikely to play in Week 7, so his not participating in Monday's walkthrough doesn't come as a big surprise. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity Tuesday or Wednesday to even have a chance at suiting up Thursday.
