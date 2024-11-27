Campbell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 24-year-old sustained a shoulder injury in the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the Lions, and Wednesday's limited session suggests the team's Week 12 bye wasn't enough time to recover from the issue. Campbell's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play Sunday, when the Jaguars host the Texans.
