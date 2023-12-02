Campbell (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 2021 second-round pick has missed four games in a row with a hamstring issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance at suiting up Monday night. Campbell has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars' this season, logging 34 total tackles, four pass deflections and one interception. If Campbell is unable to go for the fifth consecutive game, Tre Herndon and Montaric Brown would both see increased opportunities in Jacksonville's secondary.