Campbell (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Campbell has missed Jacksonville's last two games with a quadriceps issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot to suit up Sunday. The 2021 second-round pick has struggled to stay on the field this season, and if he's forced to miss his seventh game of the year in Week 16, Tre Herndon and Montaric Brown would likely see increased work in the Jaguars' secondary.