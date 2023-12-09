Campbell (quadriceps) has been deemed questionable to face the Browns on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Campbell suffered a right quad strain in Monday's loss to Cincinnati and logged a trio of limited practices during Week 14 prep. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the cornerback will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. If Campbell is unable to suit up, Montaric Brown could see the bulk of the work in his place.
