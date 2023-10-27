Watch Now:

Campbell (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Caplan of Fox Sports reports.

Jacksonville's top corner was able to log three limited practice sessions after missing the team's Week 7 win over the Saints. If Campbell is unable to suit up for the second consecutive week, Tre Herndon and Montaric Brown are expected to see an uptick in work in the Jaguars' secondary.

