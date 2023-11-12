Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a hamstring injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Campbell recorded three tackles (two solo) before exiting the game. It is unclear if he can return, but Tre Herndon is the prime candidate to fill in his absence, while Gregory Junior could also see some extra snaps.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Set to return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Chance to play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Still limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: To miss second straight•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Won't play at New Orleans•