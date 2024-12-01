Campbell (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The cornerback recorded three solo tackles before leaving the game. Montaric Brown and De'Antre Prince are the extra cornerbacks available for the Jaguars.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Will play Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Opens week as limited participant•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Officially activated off IR•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: On track to play Sunday•