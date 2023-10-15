Campbell suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The 23-year-old was seen getting his hamstring looked at on the trainer's table and has since been taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. Montaric Brown has stepped into Campbell's spot in the Jaguars' secondary for the time being.
