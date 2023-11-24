Campbell (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.
Campbell is in line to miss his fourth game of the season in Week 12, as he continues to nurse a lingering hamstring issue. Tre Herndon and Montaric Brown are both expected to see increased work in the Jaguars' secondary during Sunday's divisional matchup.
