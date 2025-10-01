Campbell recorded nine tackles (four solo) in the Jaguars' win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Campbell's nine tackles marked a new season-high, as he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps against San Francisco. Campbell has struggled a bit in coverage this season, allowing three touchdowns when he's the closest defender, but he's playing over 99 percent of the defensive snaps for Jacksonville and is up to 27 tackles (18 solo) and five pass breakups through four games.