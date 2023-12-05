Campbell (hamstring) will play Monday versus the Bengals.
Campbell has missed the team's past two games due to a hamstring injury but is now set to return to the field. The 23-year-old will now look to help slow down Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of Cincinnati's offense.
