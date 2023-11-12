Campbell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Campbell didn't play the last two games after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Colts. The bye week seems to have helped Campbell with his recovery and he's set to start at cornerback opposite Darius Williams.
