Campbell (quadriceps) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Campbell sat out of the Jaguars' Week 14 loss to the Browns after he sustained a quadriceps injury in Week 13 against the Bengals. He's missed five games this season with multiple injuries after playing every single contest last year. Campbell has 40 tackles (26 solo), one interception and one forced fumble in eight games in 2023.

