Campbell (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Doug Pederson, and will be limited throughout the week, Juston W. Lewis reports.

Campbell aggravated his hamstring injury against the 49ers, which had kept him out for the team's two previous games. Although it sounds like the team is optimistic he'll be able to suit up in Week 11 against the Titans, the 23-year-old should be considered questionable for the contest at this point in the week.