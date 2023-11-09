Campbell (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Prior to Jacksonville's Week 9 bye, Campbell missed two straight contests with a hamstring issue he suffered Week 6 against the Colts. He logged three limited practices during Week 8 prep but was ultimately ruled out, so it would be promising for his status this coming Sunday against the 49ers if he were able to return to a full practice before the end of the week. If Campbell is forced to miss another contest, Montaric Brown would likely continue to see increased snaps.