Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Tallies seven stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell registered seven tackles (four solo) in Jacksonville's win over the Chiefs on Monday.
Campbell played every defensive snap in the victory and has now recorded at least seven tackles in three straight games. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start this season and is on pace to surpass his career-high 73 tackles set in 2021.
