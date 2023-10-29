Campbell (hamstring) is inactive Week 8 against the Steelers.
Despite Campbell logging limited practice sessions each day this week, the Jaguars will take a conservative approach with their top corner, especially with the team's bye approaching in Week 9. In his stead, look for Tre Herndon and Montaric Brown to see extra snaps in the Jacksonville secondary.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Won't play at New Orleans•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Non-participant in walkthrough•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Trending toward doubtful•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Not on Wednesday's injury report•