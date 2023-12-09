Campbell (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Campbell was able to log three consecutive practice sessions this week after sustaining a quadriceps injury in Monday's loss to the Bengals. With Tre Herndon (concussion) also not suiting up for Sunday's game, Montaric Brown and Gregory Junior are candidates to start opposite Darious Williams.
