Campbell (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's contest versus Houston.
Campbell hurt his shoulder Sunday against the Lions and logged a trio of limited practices this week, but he's clear to play against the Texans. The cornerback's top two tackle games have come over the past two weeks, as he notched nine stops against Minnesota in Week 10 and eight against Detroit in Week 11.
