Campbell (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game at the Saints, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Campbell was not able to practice in any capacity this week, so it's not a surprise that he can't suit up for Week 7. In his stead, 2022 seventh-rounder Montaric Brown will likely see a sharp uptick in snaps on the boundaries.
