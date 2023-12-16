Campbell (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Campbell was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but was unable to practice Friday and is set to miss his second straight game and sixth of the year. Montaric Brown filled in as the starter for Campbell in Week 14 against the Browns and the former figures to reprise that role for Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Starts week with DNP•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: To sit out versus Browns•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Logs limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Comes out of Monday with injury•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Set to play versus Cincinnati•