Campbell (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Tennessee.
Campbell will sit out for his third game this season in Week 11 as he nurses a lingering hamstring injury. Without him, Darious Williams will serve as the Jaguars' top cornerback Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: DNP on Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Still dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Set to return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Chance to play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Still limited at practice•