Campbell has been limited to individual drills this past week due to an undisclosed injury that he suffered during the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers on Saturday, Aug. 9, Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

Campbell played 11 snaps (10 on defense, one on special teams) during the Jaguars' preseason opener and finished with three solo tackles, but he developed the unspecified injury during the game and has been held out of team drills since. He won't play Sunday against the Saints, but he could be back for the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 23.