Miller recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

The linebacker also played on more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps even with Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd both healthy and available. Miller has now played on more than half of the defensive snaps in six straight games. He has 62 tackles (42 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year.