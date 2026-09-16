Miller logged 10 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

The Jaguars defense looked good in Sunday's regular-season opener, and Miller was a big reason why. He punched the ball out of KC Concepcion's hands early in the second quarter, leading to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Brenton Strange five plays later. Miller added a four-yard sack on Deshaun Watson on the final play of the third quarter, which was the first sack of Miller's NFL career. The 2023 fourth-rounder split his time evenly between defense and special teams last year, but Miller should see more work on the first-team defense in 2026 following Devin Lloyd's departure in the offseason to the Panthers on a three-year, $42 million contract.