The Jaguars selected Miller (foot) in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Miller is a bit overaged at 24 as a rookie, and a Jones fracture prevented him from participating in pre-draft workouts. He missed the bulk of the 2021 season with a torn bicep as well. His best seasons came in 2020 and 2022 at Florida when he racked up 70-plus tackles and got into the backfield with regularity. The Jaguars are fairly deep at inside linebacker, so Miller won't be rushed onto the field before he's ready.