Miller (lower leg) is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against Miami, per John Shipley of SI.com.

The 2023 fourth-round pick seemed to be favoring his right foot, which is the same foot he had surgery on at the end of his collegiate career, Kainani Stevenson of the team's official site reports. Miller has been competing for a depth spot in the Jaguars' linebacker room ahead of the coming season. The severity of the Florida product's injury is currently unknown.