Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Miller (Achilles) will miss the 2023 season, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Miller suffered a season-ending right Achilles injury during Saturday's preseason finale against the Dolphins. Expect the Jaguars to place the rookie fourth-round pick on injured reserve in the near future. The Florida standout will need to turn his full attention toward recovering for the 2024 campaign.