Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Miller suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, and it appears serious enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. Yasir Abdullah and Chad Muma should see more playing time at outside linebacker due to Miller's injury.
