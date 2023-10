Little (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Jacksonville will have its offensive line at full strength Sunday, as both Little and fellow guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) will be suiting up Week 8. Though he's back in action after missing the Jaguars' previous two games, Little is expected to be an emergency backup option Sunday, as Tyler Shatley is instead likely to make another start at left guard, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union.