Coach Doug Pederson said Little "tweaked his right groin in practice" this week and thus was held out of Saturday's preseason win versus the Dolphins, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming he's healthy, Little is expected to fill in for Cam Robinson at left tackle as the latter serves a four-game PED suspension to begin the upcoming campaign. But with a health concern now in tow, Little's status now will need to be monitored with two weeks to recover for a Week 1 road matchup with the Colts.