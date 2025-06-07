Jaguars' Walker Little: Doing work at OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little (ankle) is taking part in the Jaguars' offseason training activities.
Little sprained his ankle in Week 16 last season and didn't play in either of Jacksonville's final two games. However, the 2021 second-round draft choice appears to now be past the injury. Little is a leading candidate to start at left tackle for the Jaguars during the coming campaign, though newcomer Fred Johnson could push him for the role.
More News
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Out for Week 18 finale•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Out vs. Titans with ankle sprain•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Downgraded to out•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Locked in through 2027•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Active vs. Baltimore•