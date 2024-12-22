Little (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Little injured his left ankle in the first quarter of the matchup and now will be out until at least Week 17 versus the Titans. Cole Van Lanen will now fill in for Little at left tackle for the rest of the outing.
More News
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Locked in through 2027•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Active vs. Baltimore•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Unavailable for Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Active against Pittsburgh•